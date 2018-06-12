Touchdowns and Tangents Episode 75: Lawndale High School Football, Trump versus the NFL and Terrell Owens

The 75th episode of Touchdowns and Tangents was special indeed. Kenny rode solo this week and in what was a historic moment, as he had on Lawndale High School football head coach Travis Clark and seven of his players to talk about their individual upbringings, what football means to them, the recruiting process, transfer rules on the high school level, why they feel so disrespected in the South Bay and who they feel is ducking them on the football field.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/touchdowns_tangents/touchdowns-tangents-june-7-2018

Kenny transitions the show with NFL news such as Terrell Owens turning down his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony invite, Trump v.s. the Philadelphia Eagles & Julian Edelman getting suspended for four games due to PED’s. KB ends the show with an overload of college football news like Oklahoma Sooner quarterback Kyler Murray being drafted and signed by the Oakland A’s with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft. A Syracuse quarterback beat cancer and the brother of deceased Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski performed big at the Elite 11 finals.

