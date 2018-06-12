Tweet of the moment

Point for the naked display of college style binge drinking. Minus point for Jimmy Fallon. We’ll call it a push.
Twins 1hr ago
The Daily Target 6/11/18
Last night: Twins 7, Los Angeles Angels 5 – The Twins avoided the sweep at home against the Angels on Sunday afternoon, thanks to (…)
News 2hr ago
Dennis Rodman gets emotional, cries discussing Singapore summit (VIDEO)
Former NBA great Dennis Rodman just wants to make America Great Again, which he made clear on a recent TV appearance. Rodman is one of the (…)
Trending Now 2hr ago
Watch Alexander Ovechkin, Braden Holtby help Jimmy Fallon drink from Stanley Cup Trophy
Jimmy Fallon was feeling a bit parched on Monday night. Lucky for him, a few Washington Capitals players had the perfect remedy. Alexander (…)
Fang's Bites 3hr ago
Tuesday’s Viewing Picks
All Times Eastern College Football The Game: 2006….Remembered — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m. Football Summer (…)
NFL 4hr ago
Falcons don't expect Julio Jones to show up to minicamp anytime soon
The Falcons are still waiting for their best player not named Matt Ryan to show up to minicamp. And apparently, that isn’t going to (…)
Wild 5hr ago
Bon Voyage, Wild.com Message Boards: a eulogy for an old friend
If you’re a child of the 1980s or older, you should be very familiar with the classic television sitcom Cheers. To this (…)
Soccer 6hr ago
2018 World Cup preview: Group H predictions, rosters and odds
The 2018 World Cup is set to kick off on Thursday, June 14. Here is a breakdown of what to expect from the teams in Group H. Poland- (…)
Updates 7hr ago
These Washington Capitals Stanley Cup bobbleheads are a must-buy
The Washington Capitals are Stanley Cup Champions, and fans are now doing whatever they can to remember the once-in-a-lifetime (…)
Updates 7hr ago
Kings, Mavericks interested in trading down in the draft
The upcoming 2018 NBA Draft has the most mystery to it we have seen in years. The only ‘lock’ we can envision is DeAndre Ayton (…)
