Austin Meadows gifts David Peralta free home run with warning-track gaffe

Pirates outfielder Austin Meadows was in a giving mood in Wednesday’s game, and the Diamondbacks were the beneficiaries from it.

David Peralta crushed a pitch toward the warning track in the first inning, but he didn’t get a hold of all of it, and it appeared likely that Meadows would make the catch.

Meadows did track the ball down, and it made contact with his glove. The problem is that it bounced off and landed in the stands for a two-run home run.

That sequence perfectly summed up the Pirates’ poor play over the last few weeks. It seems like nothing is going their way.

