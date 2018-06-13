Baltimore bar to offer free shots for every Chris Davis hit

Chris Davis has been downright awful for the Orioles this season, and that’s part of why his team has struggled so much.

Davis is hitting just .150 so far, with only four home runs, and 86 strikeouts. The $161 megadeal the team signed him to two years ago is starting to look like one of the worst contracts in MLB history. It was a club record in terms of overall money, and certainly has not paid off up to this point.

The Orioles first baseman has been in a massive slump this year, and he’s struggling so much that a Baltimore bar is offering free shots every time he records a hit.

Bartender’s Pub is offering a free Dr. Pepper shooter — a mix of Amaretto and Miller High Life — every time Davis gets a hit, according to Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun.

Davis has only 31 hits in 207 plate appearances so far this season, so this might actually prove to be a solid business endeavor for the bar, unless the Orioles first baseman can eventually break out of his slump.