MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jun 13/18

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jun 13/18

MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jun 13/18

Apr 28, 2018; Rosemont, IL, USA; Fedor Emelianeko (red gloves) fights Frank Mir (blue gloves) during Bellator 198 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 NR Ryan Bader 384.5
2 1 Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal 150.5
3 2 Cheick Kongo 137.5
4 3 Chael Sonnen 113.5
5 4 Matt Mitrione 110.5
6 5 Augusto Sakai 90.5
7 6 Javy Ayala 71.5
8 16 Fedor Emelianenko 70
9 7 Alex Huddleston 65
10 8 Roy Nelson 58.5
11 9 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson 48
12 11 Tyrell Fortune 47
13 9 Frank Mir 38
14 12 Philip De Fries 34.5
15 13 Justin Wren 33.5
16 14 Ernest James 25
17 15 Sergei Kharitonov 10

 

Check back next Wednesday for our light heavyweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home