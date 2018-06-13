Clips from the Clipshow: June 6-12

The Clippers won the series versus the Tides winning 3-2 on Wednesday and dropped the finale 7-4 on Thursday. Next on the schedule is a weekend series against the Bisons. On Friday night they were able to hold on to a 6-5 victory, and Saturday was rained out meaning they would play a twin bill on Sunday. Columbus lost both games and were outscored by a combined 11-2 total runs. They hit the road for the new week with a four game stop in Louisville. The Clips took the first two games of the series with the last two games scheduled for a 7:00 start time on both days.

Drew Maggi has been scorching the baseball since being reinstated after missing the first fifty games of the season due to testing positive for amphetamines. So far he has ten at bats and is batting .400 in five total games. His OPS is a team high .900 which means he is a guy who can provide power in the lineup. Brandon Guyer also powered the offense over the weekend hitting his first two home runs of the season. The bats struggle to remain consistent, as it has been a problem all year long so far. The offense has produced so far against the Bats scoring seven runs in game one, and six in the second contest.

Bradley Zimmer enrolled at the University of San Francisco and in 2014 he was named a preseason All-American and to the Golden Spikes Award’s mid season watch list. He was considered one of the draft’s best prospects and finished his collegiate career batting .368 with seven home runs, 31 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. The Indians drafted him to a $1.9 million signing bonus and was assigned to Mahoning Valley. Last year he was the starter for Cleveland, but after batting .226 with a 42% K rate he was demoted to Columbus where he has remained since then.