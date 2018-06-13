Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Week 1 Fighter Salaries

Alonzo Menifield and Greg Hardy were the big winners last night on the first installment of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – both were among the top paid and also earned UFC contracts.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Alonzo Menifield: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Chris Curtis: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Greg Hardy: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Montel Jackson: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Kevin Holland: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Dashawn Boatwright: $5,000

Sean Lally: $5,000

Austen Lane: $5,000

Rico DiSciullo: $5,000

Will Santiago: $5,000