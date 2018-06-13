Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Week 1 Fighter Salaries

Alonzo Menifield and Greg Hardy were the big winners last night on the first installment of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – both were among the top paid and also earned UFC contracts.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.
Alonzo Menifield: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Chris Curtis: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Greg Hardy: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Montel Jackson: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Kevin Holland: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Dashawn Boatwright: $5,000
Sean Lally: $5,000
Austen Lane: $5,000
Rico DiSciullo: $5,000
Will Santiago: $5,000
