Funny photo of Marc Gasol's barren 'gym' garage goes viral

Marc Gasol is a fairly simple man, and his home “gym area” — if we want to even call it that — backs that up.

Many athletes and celebrities have mammoth gyms that are as big as commercial ones. They show them off on social media, and attempt to use them as proof that they’re getting it in.

Not Gasol, though. He posted a picture of his gym at home, which is basically his garage with a few exercise bands, weights, kettlebells, a mat and a bench.

My garage workout, nothing like it. A post shared by Marc Gasol (@marcgasol) on Jun 12, 2018 at 10:45pm PDT

The truth is that’s really all you need, aside from maybe a barbell as well. Gasol doesn’t really need to put on any more mass, as he’s always been more of a finesse player, so this workout routine makes sense for him.