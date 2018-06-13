LOOK: Alexander Ovechkin shaves playoff beard, now seen with mustache

Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin has ditched the playoff beard, it seems.

Now that the Caps are Stanley Cup Champions, the weight is off Ovie’s back, and he can enjoy the celebration that comes along with being the best of the 2018 NHL season.

Also off is Ovie’s facial hair. He partnered up on campaign with Gillette and shaved his signature beard.

Below is some pictures showing off his new look — as well as Ovie rocking a ‘stache, which we think is pretty awesome.

Just throwing this out there… Ovi with a 'stach is freakin' LEGIT. pic.twitter.com/KNlultaWuD — brobible.com (@BroBible) June 13, 2018

Too bad he shaved it all off — that ‘stache suits him well.