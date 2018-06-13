Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Searching for accountability

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

Last night was rough for Pittsburgh Pirates fans.

After a six run first inning by the Diamondbacks off of Trevor Williams — who was very hittable all night — the club got back into it with a six run fourth only to give runs right back, eventually falling to 13-8.

It was a sloppy game exacerbated by bad pitching from start to finish, save for Michael Feliz who worked a clean final frame.

With the team having lost its last eight series, the Pittsburgh Pirates are now in search of accountability.

Accountability in the rotation. Williams is a viable mid-rotation starting pitcher. Since May, he has been anything but. The clamoring for accountability here by moving him to the bullpen grows louder by the day.

Accountability in the bullpen. Dovydas Neverauskas struggled mightily last night. Kyle Crick and Feliz have struggled as of late. Edgar Santana has as well.

Accountability in management. Clint Hurdle continues to trot out Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell regularly. As Alex Stumpf pointed out over at The Point of Pittsburgh, the time for accountability for these two has come, as well as for the manager who continuously stands by them.

A higher degree of accountability won’t solve all of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ issues, but it would be a hell of a start.

