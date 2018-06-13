The Daily Target 6/13/18

Last Night: Twins 6, Detroit 4 – If you had Ehire Adrianza getting any more than 0 grand slams this season, then congrats! He did just that in game one of their series in Detroit. Adrianza has been swinging a hot bat, and somehow has a higher OPS than Brian Dozier.

KSTP: St Paul Saints Manager George Tsamis Earns 1000th Career Victory – I remember back in the 90s when I collected baseball cards seeming to find a Tsamis in every pack I opened. I was always so disappointed. Well, now he has 1000 victories as the Saints’ manager, and young me feels pretty foolish.

Roster Rundown: First, some good news: Joe Mauer is rehabbing, which is great news. Hopefully the concussion symptoms don’t end up the paralyzing issue they were in the past.

In other roster news, the Twins decided to bring back an old friend, reacquiring Matt Belisle, who had been released by the Indians earlier in the day, and optioning Gregorio Petit to make room.