UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards

June 23, 2018

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Kallang, Singapore

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,602 – weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 7,800-4,200 points, with an average UFC on FOX card ranking 5,900

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass/Fight Network – 8:00 am Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (33-10, 1 NC, #12 ranked welterweight) vs Leon Edwards (14-3, #17 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ovince Saint Preux (22-11, #4 ranked light heavyweight) vs Tyson Pedro (7-1, #16 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Jessica-Rose Clark (8-4, 1 NC, #12 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jessica Eye (12-6, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:

Li Jingliang (14-5, #49 ranked welterweight) vs Daichi Abe (6-1, #86 ranked welterweight)

Prelim (UFC Fight Pass – 4:30 am Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Teruto Ishihara (11-5-2, #36 ranked bantamweight) vs Petr Yan (8-1)

Featherweights:

Felipe Arantes (18-9-1, 2 NC, #28 ranked featherweight) vs Song Yadong (10-3, 2 NC, #38 ranked featherweight)

Featherweights:

Rolando Dy (9-6-1, 1 NC, #48 ranked featherweight) vs Shane Young (11-4, #53 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Song Kenan (13-4, #71 ranked welterweight) vs Hector Aldana (4-0)

Welterweights:

Shinsho Anzai (10-2, #66 ranked welterweight) vs Jake Matthews (13-3, #22 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Viviane Pereira (13-1, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Yan Xionan (8-1, 1 NC, #25 ranked women’s strawweight)

Flyweights:

Matt Schnell (11-4, #23 ranked flyweight) vs Naoki Inoue (11-0, #25 ranked flyweight)

Flyweights:

Jenel Lausa (7-4, #28 ranked flyweight) vs Ulka Sasaki (20-5-2, #12 ranked flyweight)

Betting Odds: