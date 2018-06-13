Video of Lenny Dykstra's arrest from alleged 'kidnapping' surfaces

Bodycam footage from Lenny Dykstra’s recent arrest has gone viral, and it doesn’t look good for the former Mets star.

Dykstra, who has a history of getting into trouble with the law, was arrested last week, after he called 911 while in the back of an Uber. He claimed that the driver threatened him after he attempted to change the trip’s destination, which you can see in the video below.

The problem is that the driver had a completely different story. He stated that Dykstra used a black pill bag and an object to make them look like a gun, which was placed behind his head.

‘Take me to Staten Island or I’ll blow your f–king head off,” the driver claimed Dykstra said.

Those are conflicting series, to say the least. We tend to side with the Uber driver on this one, though, given Dykstra’s history, and the details of what supposedly happened. He sure didn’t kidnap Dykstra.