Antoine Griezmann channels LeBron James, recreates 'The Decision' to announce Atletico Madrid decision

Atletico Madrid fans have been worried about star striker Antoine Griezmann leaving the team for greener pastures.

Outside of Griezmann, the team really doesn’t have any other pure scorers, and if he were to depart for another club, in search of a big payday, his loss would be felt.

Given the circumstances surrounding Griezmann’s decision, it usre looked like he was going to leave. But he’s not going anywhere, apparently.

Griezmann took to social media on Thursday and announced that he would be staying at Atletico. Not only that, he did so by taking a page out of LeBron James’ book.

Without further ado, we present to you “La Decision.”

"Estaréis hartitos por los comentarios que dicen si me voy, si me quedo, cuánto me dan… Pero la verdad es la que voy a decir ahora". #LaDecisión de @antogriezmann, hoy a las 21.15h SÓLO en @cero. pic.twitter.com/lZOb47itC6 — Movistar+ (@MovistarPlus) June 14, 2018

Griezmann will surely receive the attention he was seeking with an announcement of that magnitude.