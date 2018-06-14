HOVG Podcast Rewind: Ron Shelton

By: The Hall of Very Good | June 14, 2018



In this encore presentation of The Hall of Very Good Podcast, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ron Shelton.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of “Bull Durham”, the famed filmmaker joins the boys to talk about the making of one of baseball’s most iconic movies, his days in the minor leagues and Michael Jordan’s brief stint as a professional baseball player.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

My Life in Baseball: The True Record

Cobb: A Biography

Down in the minors with Ron Shelton, who sees a major motion picture

Laura Scudder’s Natural Nutty Peanut Butter

RON’S MOVIES

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Sports Collectors Daily.