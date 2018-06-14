Matt Kemp, Robinson Chirinos spark Dodgers-Rangers fight

The Dodgers and Rangers don’t meet all that often, so it’s not like there’s much bad blood between the two teams.

Still, sparks managed to fly during Wednesday’s game.

It happened after Matt Kemp was attempting to score from second on a base hit, but was going to be out by a mile. Still, Kemp ran right into Robinson Chirinos at the plate, attempting to jar the ball loose. Chirinos was not happy about it, and understandably so, as Kemp was going to be out by a mile.

Chirinos shoved Kemp, who shoved him in retaliation. The Rangers catcher then took a swing at Kemp, and benches quickly cleared.

Benches clear in Rangers-Dodgers game after Matt Kemp, Robinson Chirinos involved in collision at home plate. pic.twitter.com/FZcJoeCb89 — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2018

Both players were ejected as a result of the heated altercation.