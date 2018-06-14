MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: June 14/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Lando Vannata (9-2-1) vs Drakkar Klose (8-1-1) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th

Alejandro Perez (20-6-1) vs Eddie Wineland (23-12-1) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14th

Alan Jouban (16-6) vs Danny Roberts (15-3) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd

Emil Meek (9-3) vs Bartosz Fabinski (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd

Nick Hein (14-3-1) vs Damir Hadzovic (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd

Cub Swanson (25-9) vs Renato Moicano (12-1-1) – UFC 227 – Aug 4th

Luke Sanders (12-2) vs Rani Yahya (25-9, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Iaquinta – Aug 25th

Yair Rodriguez (10-2) vs Zabit Magomedsharipov (15-1) – UC 228 – Sept 8th

Bellator

Ed Ruth (5-0) vs Andy Murad (15-2) – Bellator 201 – Jun 29th

Andrey Koreshkov (20-2) vs Vaso Bakocevic (33-17-1) – Bellator 203 – Jul 14th

ONE FC

Women’s Strawweight Championship: Xiong Jing Nan (14-1) vs Laura Balin (10-2) – ONE Championship 74 – Jun 23rd

Flyweight Championship: Adriano Moraes (17-2) vs Geje Eustaquio (10-6) – ONE Championship 74 – Jun 23rd

Middleweight Championship: Aung La N Sang (22-10) vs Ken Hasegawa (16-2-1) – ONE Championship 75 – Jun 29th