Photos of Eagles' Super Bowl LII rings emerge

The Eagles won their first title in franchise history earlier in the year, and that was reason for celebration.

Philadelphia and its fans did exactly that — hell, they’re probably still partying from the big win over the Patriots.

And now the Eagles players have their hardware to remember the 41-33 win, in the form of championship rings. Check them out below.

Those are really unique, as we love the Eagles logo laid out over the Lombardi Trophy, wedged in between “World” and “Champions.”

The colors are amazing as well. Those are among the top three championship rings we’ve ever seen.