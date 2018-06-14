Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Stacking Series Losses

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

If you judge success by winning the final game of an already lost series, the Pittsburgh Pirates would be super successful. Yesterday the Pirates managed to hang on for a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Pirates tried everything they could to let Arizona sweep them but despite some shaky pitching from Felipe Vazquez, the Pirates managed to win the game.

#BUCSin280

#RAISEIT #Pirates beat the #Diamondbacks 5-4 to salvage the series. Jamo was excellent over 7, his only blemish coming on an Austin Meadows-aided home run. Mercer had two hits including a homer. Vazquez got the save despite giving up 2 runs. He remains super shaky. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) June 13, 2018

Winning is always good but when you keep stacking series losses, it barely even feels enjoyable. The Pirates were a bullpen meltdown away from winning this series but it wasn’t in the cards. Hopefully, the Pirates can build on their win and start playing good baseball again. Right now, I would just settle for a chance to win the series in the final game. Let’s start there and eventually build towards a winning streak.

During the ninth inning of yesterday’s game, something strange happened. I found myself nearly rooting for a dramatic Diamondbacks comeback. It almost felt like a way to protect myself from another disappointment. Friday’s game was one of the toughest of this season and I am getting tired of the bullpen costing this team games. Obviously, I don’t want the Pirates to lose games but when things are going as badly as they are right now, you have to laugh at some of the absurd ways this team loses games.

The bullpen tried to make yesterday’s game interested but for most of it, Jameson Taillon kept Arizona in check. The young ace found his groove again as he went seven innings, allowed two runs on six hits and struck out four. Taillon has had an up and down season but when he’s on, he’s the team’s most dynamic starting pitcher and I don’t think it’s close.

Taillon can be frustrating when he isn’t performing up to par but he can never be accused of not putting in the effort. I truly don’t think any pitcher works harder than Jameson Taillon. He’s overcome so much already that I don’t think a brief mid-season funk can bring him down. I am hoping that his recent stretch of good outings will continue because the Pirates most certainly need him to take his game to the next level.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will enjoy an off-day before beginning a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds are obviously a fairly poor team but they always give the Pirates trouble. Hopefully, the Pirates can take advantage of a struggling Reds team and actually win a series. The Pirates are in a funk and Billy Hamilton is coming to town. What could go wrong? First pitch of the series is scheduled for Friday at 7:05PM.

