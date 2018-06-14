NBA

Shaq shows off his gross-looking feet on Instagram—purple toenails and all

Shaq shows off his gross-looking feet on Instagram—purple toenails and all

Shaq is often ridiculed about his disgusting-looking feet by his “Inside the NBA” colleagues.

We now know why.

His feet aren’t just something that Charles Barkley and Co. use as a comeback or to deflect criticism. They really are disgusting, and it’s a wonder why someone on television would allow them to get that bad. After what I just witnessed (shown below), even shoes cannot mask the disgusting nature of his feet.

Shaq recently posted a video of them on Instagram, and we kind of wish he wouldn’t have. Check them out at your own risk in the video below.

#washyourfeet 😁

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

PSA to Shaq’s friends: Buy that man a pedicure, please.

June 14, 2018

