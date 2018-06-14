The Daily Target 6/14/18

Last Night: Detroit 5, Twins 2 – The Twins scored two runs before they made an out, and then didn’t really hit for the rest of the game. They maintained a 2-1 lead until the 8th inning, when Addison Reed’s bad luck, and Robbie Grossman’s bad throw combined to allow four runs in the 8th. D’oh!

Pioneer Press: Twins to fete hall of famers Morris, Thome in August ceremonies at Target Field – This August is going to be a big month for players that didn’t spend much time with the Twins but are still pretty good dudes.