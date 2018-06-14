Video Breakdown: Focusing on the Strengths and Weaknesses of Jaren Jackson

How will Jaren Jackson do against ELITE NBA bigs? Find out what his strengths and weaknesses are in this breakdown. Will he go TOP 3? Don’t forget to smash that LIKE button and SUBSCRIBE to our channel for more NBA and NCAA content.

Sources: Jaren Jackson Jr., had a monster workout for Suns on Sunday, and continues to be the long-term prospect those outside Top 4 are working to move up and select in draft. Offers to Sacramento, Atlanta and Memphis may become increasingly aggressive between now and June 21. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2018

Video Breakdown: Focusing on the Strengths and Weaknesses of #JarenJackson #NBA IMO if the Kings are considering Bagley and Porter at #2, than they should consider Jackson as well… #NBADraft

Watch Now: https://t.co/V2U1FcjOVZ pic.twitter.com/QCl6sQuEiJ — Leo Beas (@beasleo) June 14, 2018

