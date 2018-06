It didn’t take long for soccer fans to witness the first goal of the 2018 World Cup

Russia’s Yuri Gazinskiy wasted no time doing exactly that, as he found himself on the other end of a nice cross that was served into the box.

Saudi Arabia’s defending was horrible, and that allowed Gazinskiy to calmly head the ball home to give his team a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.

What a time to get your first international goal! Gazinsky scores the first goal of the FIFA #WorldCup to put Russia ahead 1-0. #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/d0RKDcA97R — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 14, 2018

It ended up being the first of many goals Russia would score on the day against the hapless Saudi Arabians.