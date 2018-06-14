Watching the World Cup Abroad? Here’s How To Get Your Home Coverage

If you’re heading away on holiday over the next few weeks, or perhaps have a business trip planned then, firstly, what are you thinking? It’s the World Cup. But secondly, we feel for you.

You’re going to be in a foreign land, perhaps having to listen to Middle Eastern or a language you don’t recognise commenting on a Harry Kane wondergoal, and you’re not going to hear the charismatic charm of Gary Lineker.

It’s not just the football that’s loved at a World Cup, it’s the full package. The coverage, the trips to the local pub. Even the familiar feeling of optimism turning sour is something we’ve grown quite used to.

While a sun lounger in Cancun may be the most relaxing thing you’ve ever done, you won’t hear Alan Shearer’s winges, Ian Wright’s overbearing passion. Nor will you see Gary Neville bring his expert insight to ITV. If you do get English commentary, the chances are your punditry will be provided by a 90s footballer who played seven times for QPR. Or along those lines anyway.

You’ll be pining for the BBC like you’ve never done before.

But never fear, there are ways around it. You can hear Clive Tyldesley, you can enjoy Slaven Bilic’s grumpy analysis

There are a number of ways to stream your home nation’s channels away from home, particularly these days when almost every station is available online. The best method to do this is with a VPN.

A VPN is a virtual private network that will essentially allow you to connect to a public network but keep your activity a secrecy and private from that network. This can do a number of things, including tricking the web into thinking you’re connected from a different part of the world.

One of the biggest problems with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub is that they have geoblocking on them, meaning if you’re trying to watch content outside of the UK, you are prevented from doing so.

That’s why a VPN is the perfect way around this. You can download one straight to your laptop or mobile and ensure you’ve got home nation commentary, with opinion and analysis that’s familiar to you. After all, nobody wants to be holidaying in Tunisia and having to watch Monday’s game from the opposition’s point of view!

They do cost a little but can be used for so many other things other than watching the World Cup. You can connect to things such as US Netflix, while they’ll also allow you to get round any social blocks your office may have in work. It’s a really useful tool for keeping you more secure and opening up the web further.

Of course, for now it can simply be used for bringing football home, no matter where you are.