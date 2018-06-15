Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Off-Day Refresh?

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates return home to PNC Park today after enjoying an off day yesterday. The club will enjoy a 10-game homestand.

In 2018, the Pirates are 5-3 in games following a day off. While that may not seem earth shattering, it might factor in a bit heavier today.

With a three game slate against the Cincinnati Reds, and following a much-needed victory in Arizona, the club could use a mental reset to propel them into becoming a more consistent club.

Not saying it will happen, but conditions do seem to be ripe for the team to reverse its course to a degree.

Time to think about the deadline?

MLB.com’s JP Morosi published a piece outlining the Pittsburgh Pirates’ likely trade deadline plans.

For me, it’s a tad bit too early to start talking about the club’s trade deadline plans. While I do not think that the Pirates will be drastic sellers or drastic buyers, some selling of pieces was always to be expected.

There is absolutely nothing earth-shattering in Morosi’s piece, but the response to it shows that fans are already looking to the Pittsburgh Pirates to decide on a direction to take before July even gets here.

The latest Locked on Podcast

The latest episode of Locked on Pirates is available for your listening pleasure. Each off day, we open up our mailbag to your various gripes, salient points and even more gripes (understandable) to help us get through the off day.

Josh is always a great guest, and together we talk Jung Ho Kang, Gregory Polanco and so much more. It’s an engaging bout of Pirates talk without the BS. We hope you enjoy, and if you do please consider subscribing at the links below!

NOTE: Had some audio issues a the beginning which level out at around the 1:00 minute mark.

Locked on Pirates is the semi-daily Pittsburgh Pirates podcast of choice for discerning Pirates fans.

