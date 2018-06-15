Rapper The Game pitches LeBron James to Los Angeles with cannabis strain

Rap mogul The Game is doing all he can to recruit LeBron James to Los Angeles.
The Game is even using a form of branding, so to speak, to hopefully have LBJ take his talents to California.
It’s no surprise that The Game is well-versed in the medical cannabis industry, and he’s even gone as far as to create a strain in honor of James.
Without further ado, here’s “LA’ Bron James.”
NEW STRAIN ALERT: i Welcome you to enjoy my new @trees.by.game strain “LA” Bron James…. a strain inspired by my city & them trying to bring “King James to the LAKESHOW 🙏🏾. Coming to a dispensary near you 7-4-18. Also exclusively lit at my annual “4th of July” party & available for FREE CONSUMPTION 🔥💨 #TreesByGame
Now that Kawhi Leonard wants to play for the Lakers, combined with James’ own cannabis strain, how can he not come to Los Angeles?
