The Betting Window for June 15-17

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can lie, involving your child to score woke points, then delete it and claim victory!

Let’s make some cashola.

Daniel Roman -1100 over Moises Flores ($40)

Gavin McDonnell -1400 over Stuart Hall ($30)

Lewis Ritson -800 over Paul Hyland Jr. ($20)

Charlie Edwards -450 over Anthony Nelson ($5)

Arfan Iqbal -260 over Simon Vallily ($5)

I would have loved to lay some coin on Errol Spence, but not at -10000, no way, not taking that chance for a couple of quarters.

It’s a fairly weak week as far as bets go. I usually pick at least one or two underdogs, but these fights are pretty clearly cut-and-paste. I would have loved to pick a live dog, but Ocampo at +1600 was the only one I considered, and that simply wasn’t going to happen. I apologize for my cowardice this weekend.

Last Week: $-15.00

Year To Date: $-142.38

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.