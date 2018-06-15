The Daily Target 6/15/18

Last Night: Detroit 3, Twins 1 – Lance Lynn blames himself for letting the Tigers off the hook, scoring three runs in his final inning of work, thanks in large part to JaCoby Jones hitting a 2 run homer. Truly though, this is on an offense that can’t figure out how to score runs.

WCCO: Twins Reinstate Joe Mauer From Disabled List – Joe is back! The Twins are probably excited to have him back in town. That’s called analysis.

Roster Rundown: The Twins made a few moves lately. First, they signed a free agent pitcher named Tyler Palm, whoever that is. Then things got weird.

They sent Jake Cave and Miguel Sano down to Rochester. Wait, scratch that. Sano actually was sent to Fort Myers, the lowest of the low minors available to him. I said I was concerned about him the other day, and I guess the Twins are too.

The Twins then added Mauer back to the roster, and introduced newly claimed Tyler Motter to the roster.