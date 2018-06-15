UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Jun 15/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Demetrious Johnson 524 2 10 3 Sergio Pettis 149.5 3 2 2 Henry Cejudo 121.5 4 4 6 Jussier Formiga 101 5 3 4 Joseph Benavidez 93 6 9 7 John Moraga 71 7 6 5 Ray Borg 70 8 7 Ryan Benoit 65 9 5 10 Brandon Moreno 63.5 10 8 11 Dustin Ortiz 63 11 11 15 Deiveson Figueiredo 51 12 12 Ulka Sasaki 46 13 19 9 Alexandre Pantoja 43.5 13 13 12 Ben Nguyen 43.5 15 15 13 Matheus Nicolau 39 16 14 8 Wilson Reis 32.5 17 16 Hector Sandoval 30.5 18 17 Justin Scoggins 29 19 18 Alex Perez 27.5 20 NR Jose Torres 25 20 20 Roberto Sanchez 25 22 21 Joseph Morales 22.5 23 22 Marco Beltran 18 24 23 Matt Schnell 10 25 24 16 Magomed Bibulatov 9 26 25 Naoki Inoue 5 27 26 Eric Shelton 4.5 28 26 Jarred Brooks 4 28 28 Jenel Lausa 4 28 28 Joby Sanchez 4 31 30 Ashkan Mokhtarian 0

Check back Friday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound