Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score hat trick against Spain

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo was a one-man wrecking crew in the team’s World Cup opener on Friday.

Ronaldo opened the scoring against Spain in the fourth minute, drawing a penalty and then slamming it home.

But he wasn’t done there.

Ronaldo later scored again in the 44th minute, on a shot that David De Gea probably should’ve saved.

Spain later took a 3-2 lead, and it looked as if they were going to get the full three points. But not if Ronaldo had anything to say about it.

Ronaldo drew a foul from Pique near the top of the box, and he showed why he’s the greatest player in the world — blasting one home to tie the game, leaving De Gea stuck in the process.

Check out all three goals in the highlight video below.

He may not be the GOAT, yet, but he’s well on his way.