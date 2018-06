The environment in Denmark was electric on Saturday, as the country’s soccer team started off its 2018 World Cup campaign in the best way possible.

Denmark shut out Peru, 1-0, and garnered all three points in the match. They’re now in great shape in the group.

Fans went nuts celebrating the big achievement as well. Check it out in the video below.

STEMNING i Parken da Danmark satte inn 1-0 šŸ”ˆ#2vm pic.twitter.com/kKXpd2a5TG — TV 2 Sporten (@2sporten) June 16, 2018

We wish we were there — what a scene. Quite the opposite of what Argentina was like following its 1-1 draw against Iceland.