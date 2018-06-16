Diego Maradona has epic reaction to Lionel Messi's missed penalty kick

Lionel Messi turned in an underwhelming performance in the team’s opening match of the 2018 World Cup, and social media roasted him for it.

Cristiano Ronaldo treated fans to a hat trick, helping Portugal manage a 3-3 draw against Spain, while Messi, once again, floundered on the international stage.

His missed penalty during the match was the difference, and the big reason Argentina could only get one point against Iceland.

It really was a terrible attempt, which is why the keeper had no problem saving it.

Messi's penalty is SAVED! Halldorsson comes up big to keep Iceland level with 25 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/OpLTEgyoRA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

And here’s how Argentina legend Diego Maradona reacted to it.

Argentina need to rebound in a big way against Croatia next week, or they’ll be in big trouble in their group.