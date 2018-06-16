LOOK: Bay Area brewery trolls LeBron James with 'LeBron Tears' IPA beer

The LeBron James free agency sweepstakes appears to already be underway, as it seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cavs star will opt out of his current deal and test the market.

That’s why one particular Bay Area brewery made sure to step into the spotlight by trolling him.

San Francisco’s Barebottle Brewing Company released a new IPA, “LeBron Tears,” and you need to check out the beer and the funny description.

“Little known fact: KD, Steph, and Klay take opposing teams’ hopes and dreams, and turn them into soul crushing 3-pointers. We took the tears from Sir James’ Game 1 loss and distilled them into a hazy IPA, just for you. We also decided that Tears pair well with Mosaic hops. Sad!”

Who’s buying one?