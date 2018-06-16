San Antonio zoo perfectly shades Kawhi Leonard

Everyone in the San Antonio area is piling on Kawhi Leonard, who, for some reason, elected not to suit up for the NBA Playoffs with his quadricep injury.
Tony Parker played through the same injury in the past, but Leonard, for some reason, chose not to take the court with his teammates on the big stage. Not only that, he didn’t even travel with the team, and pretty much disappeared.
And now, to make matters worse, he wants out of San Antonio, and supposedly wants to play for the Lakers.
That’s why the San Antonio Zoo recently took a funny shot at him with this tweet.
Perfect.
