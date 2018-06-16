San Antonio zoo perfectly shades Kawhi Leonard

Everyone in the San Antonio area is piling on Kawhi Leonard, who, for some reason, elected not to suit up for the NBA Playoffs with his quadricep injury.

Tony Parker played through the same injury in the past, but Leonard, for some reason, chose not to take the court with his teammates on the big stage. Not only that, he didn’t even travel with the team, and pretty much disappeared.

And now, to make matters worse, he wants out of San Antonio, and supposedly wants to play for the Lakers.

That’s why the San Antonio Zoo recently took a funny shot at him with this tweet.

Who wants a free membership? We have recently become aware that one of our members intends to move. Kawhy? We have no idea, but his membership is now null and void and up for grabs. RT this to be entered into a random drawing for a free membership. pic.twitter.com/RXRM1SD3g4 — San Antonio Zoo & Zoo School🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) June 15, 2018

Perfect.