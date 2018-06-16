Left Coast Sports

Touchdowns and Tangents Episode 76: Julio Jones, Zack Martin, Lamar Jackson and more

You know anyone black named Julio Jones? What are the latest updates on NFL holdouts? Touchdowns and Tangents addresses these topics and more.

Daiki Sato from the NFL Network and other websites drops in to share his Chargers fanhood too.

 

Kenny and Pete shoutout Zack Martin for getting paid and all the other NFL players trying to get paid. DeShaun Watson, Reggie Bush gets money, the Seahawks defense, Roger Goodell, the Rams gentrifying Los Angeles, Richard Sherman and more come up in this week’s episode. Von Miller looks like Rick James too.

