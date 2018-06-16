Twins development is still on track

Undoubtedly, the decision to send Miguel Sano down to Fort Myers sent some shockwaves through the Twins roster and their fan base. The regular pessimists in the group will point to Sano’s failure to grow in the past season as another sign of managerial incompetence, both for the team and the organization. They will point to Sano, and they will point to Byron Buxton, holding them as examples of an inept orgnization.

They will, as a result, look past the things the Twins have done well. The shiniest star in this resurgence s Eddie Rosario, in the midst of a break out season right now. He already has 15 home runs on the season, and is batting well over .300. If ever there was a poster child of “mismanaged prospect” it would be Rosario, who had a suspension for the use of a recreational drug, then moved position twice, being blocked by more highly regarded prospects along the way.

But he made it, despite being anything but coddled or pushed too soon. There is no doubt he has been one of the best players on the Twins roster this season, accounting for almost all of the offense on the team in the last few weeks.

The rest of the offense seems to be coming from Eduardo Escobar. Escobar was one of the two throw ins that was sent to the Twins in exchange for a couple months of Francisco Liriano. It’s fun that Escobar came with such little regard, but even more fun that he came from the White Sox.

Escobar hasn’t made up for what people dream that Sano could be, but he has certainly filled the void for what he has been, providing a consistent bat, better defense and a well liked character in the clubhouse. Escobar has entered the lineup whenever Sano has been out (and since Eduardo Nunez was traded two seasons ago) and this year, he’s hit .290 and clubbed 12 homers, all while never learning anyone’s name.

The Twins are getting better, and continue the process year over year. It’s a young team that is only 5 games out, despite being ravaged by injury this season. Just because the Twins aren’t getting the level of production out of the players we have been told for so long would be steering the ship doesn’t mean that the boat isn’t still afloat.

Minnesota was leaps and bounds better than they should have been last year. If you recognize this as a course correction, and still keep an eye on the positives, there is plenty to be optimistic about.