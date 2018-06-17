6/17/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

For only the second time in June, the New York Mets (29-38) won a baseball game last night. The Mets rode an early three run homer from Michael Conforto and a strong start from Steven Matz to a 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks (39-31) to snap a four game losing skid. The Diamondbacks have won the first two games of the four game series, so the best the Mets can do is salvage a series split this afternoon. First pitch for today’s Father’s Day affair is scheduled for 4:10 pm at Chase Field.
The Mets will send righty Zack Wheeler (2-5, 4.98 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler fell apart late in his last start, giving up six runs in 5.2 innings on Tuesday to lose to the Atlanta Braves. The Diamondbacks will counter with veteran right hander Clay Buchholz (1-1, 3.21 ERA). Buchholz had his first rough start as a Diamondback on Tuesday, giving up six runs (five earned) in four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Arizona went on to win that game 13-8.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- RF Jay Bruce
- 1B Dominic Smith
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SS Jose Reyes
- SP Zack Wheeler
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler is 2-1 with a 2.13 ERA in four career starts against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Buchholz’s first start of the season came against the Mets on May 20th, when he gave up one run in five innings but did not factor in the decision.
- After missing the last three games with a back injury, Jay Bruce is in the Mets’ lineup today. Bruce will bat fifth and play right field.
- Dominic Smith is back in the Mets’ lineup after sitting with lefty Patrick Corbin on the mound for Arizona yesterday. Smith will play first base and bat sixth.
- Kevin Plawecki will catch the day game after the night game, spelling Devin Mesoraco, and bat seventh.
- Jose Reyes will draw a rare start at shortstop today, giving Amed Rosario the day off, and bat eighth.
- The Mets have activated closer Jeurys Familia (shoulder) from the disabled list. Right hander Jacob Rhame was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for Familia on the active roster.
- This is the final regular season meeting between the Mets and Diamondbacks. The Mets have already won the season series, holding a 4-2 edge entering today’s game.
