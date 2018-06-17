Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser throws up on mound—twice—yet continues pitching

Brewers reliever Adrian Houser toughed it out and made the best of an extremely difficult situation during Sunday’s game against the Phillies.
Houser entered the game in the eighth inning and vomited while on the mound, twice.
Somehow, though, he remained in the game, and ended up finishing the inning.
Houser remained in good spirits and poked some fun about it after the game.
He gave up two doubles in the inning, which led to a run, but it’s amazing that he was able to record three outs for his team, given what happened.
