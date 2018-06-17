Hirving Lozano's goal caused an earthquake in Mexico City

Mexico pulled off an upset of epic proportions on Sunday, stunning Germany in their first match of the 2018 World Cup with a 1-0 win.

Germany had not lost in the opening game of the tournament in 32 years, but that’s exactly what happened on Sunday.

Hirving Lozano’s 35th minute strike past German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was all Mexico needed to get the job done, and the fans celebrated appropriately.

👀that reaction from the Zocalo in Mexico City to Chucky Lozano's goal. pic.twitter.com/PcyHyfit9w — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

In fact, they celebrated so hard that they caused a minor earthquake in Mexico City.

A small artificial earthquake detected in Mexico City “possibly due to mass jumping” when Mexico scored against Germany https://t.co/9arKFZHORU — Kirk Semple (@KirkSemple) June 17, 2018

Yeah, it’s safe to say it was lit.