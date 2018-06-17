In need of a breakthrough

If you are like me, watching the Twins and thinking that they seem to scuffle with runners in scoring position, you would be right! The team offense has swooned over the last 30 days, and a large portion of their failure has come down to their inability to do anything when they threaten. Here is a chart, looking at individual batting average with runners in scoring position for the last 30 days.

Everyone. Is. Terrible. Well, except for the Eds and Ehire Adrianza, for some reason. The good news is, this is a complete fluke, and this will ultimately straighten itself out. They get on base quite regularly. The bad news is, this is incredibly frustrating.