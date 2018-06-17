MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jun 17/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Rolando Dy (9-6-1, 1 NC) vs Shane Young UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards(11-4) – Jun 23rd

Luis Pena (2-0) vs Richie Smullen (3-0-1) – TUF 27 Finale – Jul 6th

Jessica Aquilar (19-6) vs Jodie Esquibel (6-3) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14th

Raoni Barcelos (11-1) vs Kurt Holobaugh (17-4, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14th

Mark De La Rosa (9-1) vs Elias Garcia (5-0) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14th

Damian Stasiak (10-4) vs Pingyuan Liu (11-5) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd

Flyweight Championship: Demetrious Johnson (27-2-1) vs Henry Cejudo (12-2) – UFC 227 – Aug 4th

Ricky Simon (13-1) vs Benito Lopez (9-0) – UFC 227 – Aug 4th

Justin Gaethje (18-2) vs Al Iaquinta (13-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Iaquinta – Aug 25th

Andrew Sanchez (9-4) vs Antonio Braga Neto (9-3) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Iaquinta – Aug 25th

Eryk Anders (10-1) vs Tim Williams (15-4) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Iaquinta – Aug 25th

Rani Yahya (25-9) vs Luke Sanders (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Iaquinta – Aug 25th

Drew Dober (19-8) vs Jon Tuck (10-4) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Iaquinta – Aug 25th

Angela Hill (8-4) vs Alexa Grasso (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Iaquinta – Aug 25th

Jimmie Rivera (21-2) vs John Dodson (20-9) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th

ONE

Interim Bantamweight Championship: Kevin Bellington (18-5) vs Martin Nguyen (11-2) – ONE 76 – Jul 27th

Shinya Aoki (40-8) vs Shannon Wiratchai (9-2) – ONE 76 – Jul 27th

Renzo Gracie (13-7-1) vs Yuki Kondo (60-34-9) – ONE 76 – Jul 27th