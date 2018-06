Philippe Coutinho picked the perfect time to score the first goal of his career in a World Cup match.

Coutinho opened the scoring in Sunday’s game against Switzerland in the 20th minute with an absolute rocket.

The ball caromed off a Swiss defender, outside of the box, where Coutinho was waiting. He stepped into the ball and struck it perfectly — off the post, into the net.

It ended up being Brazil’s only goal of the match.