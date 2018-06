Sunday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA College World Series

1st Round, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Arkansas vs. Texas — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Florida vs. Texas — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN

Finals — FS1, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

FIFA World Cup

Group E, Samara Arena, Samara, Russia

Costa Rica vs. Serbia — Telemundo, 7:30 a.m./Fox, 8 a.m.

Group F, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Germany vs. Mexico — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m./FS1, 11 a.m.

Group E, Rostov Arena, Rostov-On-Don, Russia

Brazil vs. Switzerland — NBCSN/Telemundo, 1:30 p.m./FS1, 2 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 7 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Live — Fox, 7 a.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 7 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9:50 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, 10 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 12:50 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, 1 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision Deportes, 3:50 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, 4 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 4 p.m.

The Xtra: Russia — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Viva el Mundial y más — Telemundo, 7 p.m.

República Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Phenoms: Ghana/Nigeria/Senegal — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Golf

U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, NY

Final Round — Fox, 10 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, MI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA of America

2018 PGA Professional Championship, Bayonet and Black Horse, Seaside, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Cleveland — Fox Sports North/STO, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/WGN, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/YES, 2 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Fox Sports West/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Boston at Seattle — NESN/Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

New York Mets at Arizona — WPIX/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Miami at Baltimore — Fox Sports Florida/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Iowa 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Race — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SC Featured: A Mountain of Climb — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Setenta E Sete — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby: Story Time Special — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision, midnight

Swimming

Mare Nostrum, Club Natació Sant Andreu, Barcelona, Spain

Day 6 — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m. (same day coverage)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Stuttgart Open, Tennis Club Weissenhof, Stuttgart, Germany

Final — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

WTA Tour

Libéma Open, Autotron Rosmalen, Rosmalen, ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Final — beIN Sports, noon (same day coverage)

WTA Tour

Nature Valley Open, Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, England, United Kingdom

Final — beIN Sports, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces — NBA TV, 8 p.m.