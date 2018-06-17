The Daily Target, 6/17/18

Last Night: Twins 9, Cleveland 3 – The Twins are a bit more ruthless now, as they resorted to line drives off the starting pitchers in order to get them out of games early. Joe Mauer smoked Carlos Carrasco, knocking him out of the game and allowing the Twins to get to the soft underbelly that is the Cleveland bullpen. Eddie Rosario homered, as usual, and Eduardo Escobar, Max Kepler and Logan Morrison all had multiple runs batted in.

KARE – Rosario hits 16th home run, Twins beat Indians 9-3 – KARE had another thing on their site today about the best advice fathers gave to local Minnesota athletes. Fun fact, the only Minnesota sports according to KARE are the Vikings and Minnesota United (but they only asked the coach). Anyways, happy Fathers Day to all of the dad’s out there. For the baseball fan dad’s out there, at least KARE had a game for yesterday’s affair.

Roster Rundown – The Twins signed Noah Zavolas, who was the Ivy League pitcher of the year. If he never makes it past Elizabethton, he might have a spot in the front office.