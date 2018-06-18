2018 NBA Draft Top 30 Big Board

Going over the top 30 prospects in the 2018 NBA Draft. Let us know if you agree or disagree? Don’t forget to smash that LIKE button and SUBSCRIBE to our channel for more NBA and NCAA content.

We want you guys to provide your “BIG BOARD” IN THE COMMENTS…. DON’T WANT Y’ALL SAYING “I KNEW HE WAS GOING TO BE GOOD” 😂 THIS VIDEO WILL MAKE SENSE 1-3 YEARS FROM NOW!

The audio version of this podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Tune IN Radio. Don’t forget to hit that subscribe button for more NBA Draft Coverage.