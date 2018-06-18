6/18/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

For only the second time since mid-April, the New York Mets (30-38) are on a winning streak. The Mets picked up their second straight victory with a ninth inning rally over the Arizona Diamondbacks yesterday thanks to some heroics from Brandon Nimmo and Asdrubal Cabrera. Those two wins appear to have stopped the bleeding for the Mets, who will look to pick up their third in a row tonight when they continue their road trip against the scuffling Colorado Rockies (34-37). First pitch for the opener of this four game series is scheduled for 8:40 pm at Coors Field.
The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (4-2, 1.55 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom continued his run of excellence in his last start, allowing only one run in seven innings against the Atlanta Braves last Wednesday, but was stuck with his second straight loss when the Mets couldn’t score at all. The Rockies will counter with lefty Tyler Anderson (4-1, 4.48 ERA). Anderson was very sharp in his last turn, allowing one run in seven innings to pick up a win over the Philadelphia Phillies last Wednesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- CF Michael Conforto
- C Devin Mesoraco
- RF Jose Bautista
- SP Jacob deGrom
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Rockies swept the Mets in a three game series at Citi Field back at the beginning of May.
- The Mets lost two out of three at Coors Field last August.
- deGrom is 3-0 with a 0.99 ERA in five career starts against the Colorado Rockies, although only one of those was at Coors Field.
- deGrom has pitched to a 1.16 ERA in his last 11 starts, but the Mets are just 2-9 in those games, with deGrom himself having an 0-2 record.
- Anderson has faced the Mets once in his career, allowing one run in six innings of work against them back in 2016, and did not factor in the decision that day.
- With a lefty on the mound, Wilmer Flores will start at first base today for the Mets. Flores will bat cleanup.
- Jay Bruce was initially in the starting lineup, batting seventh and playing right field, but was scratched with a hip issue. Jose Bautista will replace him without any further changes to the lineup or defensive alignment.
