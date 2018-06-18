Boston Red Sox buoyant ahead of tough schedule

The Boston Red Sox head into a pair of three-game series this week on the back of an impressive victory over Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Rafael Devers, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts all hit home runs as the Red Sox routed the Mariners 9-3 to move to 49-24 in the American League East.

Devers’ 11th homer of the season capped a five-run, two-out rally in the third against Seattle starter Mike Leake.

The Red Sox have hit three or more home runs 10 times this season, and are 36-7 when scoring five or more runs.

Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez picked up his sixth straight win in as many starts, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out nine.

Rodriguez (9-1) has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his starts during his winning streak, and the Red Sox are 13-1 in Rodriguez’s starts this season. The Red Sox improved to 18-5 in series finales, and have won five straight day games on the road.

Chris Sale (6-4, 2.75 ERA) takes the mound as the Red Sox continue their road trip in Minnesota on Tuesday. He will hope to keep his emotions in check against the Twins after being ejected from last Wednesday’s clash with the Baltimore Orioles for arguing with the umpires.

Two further games against the Twins follow on Wednesday and Thursday, before the Red Sox return home to face the Mariners three times from Friday through to Sunday.

The Red Sox have gone 6-4 in their last 10 outings and are just behind the New York Yankees on percentages in the AL East.

The team had some fun after Sunday’s game, when every player and member of the travelling party wore soccer jerseys representing different countries in honour of the World Cup.

Team manager Alex Cora believes the happy atmosphere around the camp will stand them in good stead as the MLB season rolls on.

“It’s a sign they like to have a happy flight,” he told the club’s official website. “It’s a lot better to win when you’re leaving.

“They finish series, that’s great. Regardless of where we were, Houston, down two games and we came back and won the last two. Here, after the last two games, we bounced back.

“We’re a good team. We know how to play the game and we turn the page very quick and we focus on the next one.”