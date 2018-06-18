Soccer

Watch Dries Mertens score best goal of 2018 World Cup so far

Spain’s Nacho scored a ridiculous goal with a firecracker of a blast in the first full day of World Cup action last week, but Belgium’s Dries Mertens may have one-upped him on Monday.

Mertens opened the scoring for Belgium, who had created a lot of chances in the first half but failed to find the back of the net.

The Belgian star, however, got things rolling for them, and did so with a highlight-reel goal. A deflection fell to his feet, near the edge of the box, and he unleashed a ridiculous volley into the net in the 47th minute of the game.

What a blast — arguably the best of the World Cup so far.

