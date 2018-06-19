6/19/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

The New York Mets (31-38) have to be feeling good right now. The offense broke out again in a 12-2 win over the slumping Colorado Rockies (34-38), finally rewarding a strong start from Jacob deGrom with a victory. The Mets have now won three games in a row and will look to make it four as they continue their series with the Rockies tonight. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 8:40 pm at Coors Field.
The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (2-5, 7.39 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas was decent in his last start, allowing three runs in five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Thursday, but was stuck with a loss after the Mets failed to muster much offense in a 6-3 defeat. The Rockies will counter with young right hander German Marquez (4-7, 5.13 ERA). Marquez was lit up in his last start, giving up six runs in six innings to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies last Thursday.
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- LF Dominic Smith
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Jason Vargas
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- Vargas is 2-2 with a 9.00 ERA in five career starts against the Rockies.
- Marquez faced the Mets back on May 4th, allowing two runs in six innings to pick up a win at Citi Field.
- After sitting against a left hander last night, Dominic Smith is back in the Mets’ lineup. Smith will bat fifth and make his first career start in left field.
- The Mets have placed outfielder Jay Bruce (hip) on the 10 day disabled list. Reliever Tim Peterson has been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, giving the Mets an eight man bullpen to get through the rest of this series at the cost of a four man bench.
- The Rockies’ bullpen has been horrendous of late, giving up 69 runs over the last 19 days, including nine last night.
