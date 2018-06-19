Mets

6/19/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

6/19/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

The New York Mets (31-38) have to be feeling good right now. The offense broke out again in a 12-2 win over the slumping Colorado Rockies (34-38), finally rewarding a strong start from Jacob deGrom with a victory. The Mets have now won three games in a row and will look to make it four as they continue their series with the Rockies tonight. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 8:40 pm at Coors Field.

Jun 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a two-run single in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (2-5, 7.39 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas was decent in his last start, allowing three runs in five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Thursday, but was stuck with a loss after the Mets failed to muster much offense in a 6-3 defeat. The Rockies will counter with young right hander German Marquez (4-7, 5.13 ERA). Marquez was lit up in his last start, giving up six runs in six innings to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies last Thursday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

  1. LF Brandon Nimmo
  2. 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
  3. CF Michael Conforto
  4. 3B Todd Frazier
  5. LF Dominic Smith
  6. 1B Wilmer Flores
  7. C Kevin Plawecki
  8. SP Jason Vargas
  9. SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Vargas is 2-2 with a 9.00 ERA in five career starts against the Rockies.
  • Marquez faced the Mets back on May 4th, allowing two runs in six innings to pick up a win at Citi Field.
  • After sitting against a left hander last night, Dominic Smith is back in the Mets’ lineup. Smith will bat fifth and make his first career start in left field.
  • The Mets have placed outfielder Jay Bruce (hip) on the 10 day disabled list. Reliever Tim Peterson has been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, giving the Mets an eight man bullpen to get through the rest of this series at the cost of a four man bench.
  • The Rockies’ bullpen has been horrendous of late, giving up 69 runs over the last 19 days, including nine last night.

