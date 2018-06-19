Celtics new practice facility includes nap room, barbershop and putting green

Moving into our new home today ☘️ 📍 Auerbach Center at @newbalance World Headquarters pic.twitter.com/FJHFqDobEf — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 19, 2018

The Celtics showed off their new practice facility today (aka, the Auerbach Center) and I pretty much want to move in.

It contains two full courts, all the fitness equipment imaginable, pool, video room, billiards room, nap room, barbershop, putting green and full kitchen. What else does a man need???

Check out some really cool photos on Celtics.com.

This is a tremendous upgrade from the Health Point facility and light years better than old Hellenic College. Imagine Larry Bird honing his skills in a room that doubled as an auditorium?!?!

The team brought over the Blank banner and splurged for all new replica banners.

Banners on display at new #Celtics Red Auerbach Center are new replicas (guessing all the cigarette & cigar smoke stains on the originals in Waltham would not have acclimated to all the natural light here. Still TBD what happens to originals, BTW). pic.twitter.com/B9ZawmB95U — Scott Souza (@Scott_Souza) June 19, 2018

I wonder if those originals will be auctioned off?

Honey…. look what I bought to fill the empty wall in the foyer!